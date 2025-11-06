Ministry of Equality to Mark International Men’s Day

The Ministry of Equality will once again be marking International Men’s Day on 19th November.

As in previous years, the Ministry will be using the UK themes for the Day: making a positive difference to the wellbeing and lives of men and boys, raising awareness and/or funds for charities supporting men and boys’ wellbeing and promoting a positive conversation about men, manhood and masculinity.

The Ministry has engaged with a prominent UK-based organisation, Beyond Equality. Their mission is to disrupt harmful norms and to create possibilities for positive change, working with men and boys towards gender equality, inclusive communities, and healthier relationships. They will be delivering several workshops for key stakeholder government departments.

Dan Guiness, Beyond Equality’s Managing Director, will also be delivering a public lecture, ‘Supporting Boys and Rethinking Masculinities’ on Monday 24th November at 6pm at the Atlas Rooms, Sunborn Hotel.

The public lecture is free, but registration is essential. To register, please contact the Ministry on Tel: 200 66819 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by noon, Friday 21st November.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, the Hon Christian Santos GMD MP said, “I’m pleased to be building on our successful conference last year by continuing the conversation around men, boys and masculinities. This year’s offerings will focus on issues such as gender norms and stereotypes, masculinity and social norms, with the aim of better equipping individuals and organisations to communicate and deal with these. This is key to ensuring that men and boys can reach out for help and support before a crisis.”