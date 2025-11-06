Minister Cortes visits Nautilus Seagrass Nursery

Minister for Environment John Cortes last week visited the site of the Nautilus Project’s sea grass nursery at the North Mole.

The site contains sea water tanks with an elaborate circulation and temperature control system, in which cuttings of the sea grass Posidonia oceanica have been set on a sandy substrate. The cuttings were recently procured by Nautilus in Malta. The facilities were set up by Nautilus Project volunteers.

The project, which is being funded by Peninsula and was awarded a grant by the UK’s Darwin Plus Fund, aims to restore the lost sea grass meadows of Gibraltar. Such meadows are extremely rich in biodiversity, providing an important habitat as well as serving as nursery for many species of marine life. The intention is for the grass to grow in the tanks, flower and set seed, allowing both cuttings and seedlings to be placed in the natural environment on Gibraltar’s seabed.

Lewis Stagnetto, Marine Biologist at the Nautilus Project said: “Restoring seagrass in Gibraltar’s waters symbolises hope - a living reminder that with science, community, and perseverance, we can reverse damage and revive the natural balance of our marine environment.”

Minister for Environment John Cortes, said: “This is a really exciting project with tremendously positive possibilities in relation to our marine biodiversity and the absorption of carbon dioxide in our waters. Nautilus and their sponsors are to be congratulated and will continue have the full support of my Ministry and of the Department of the Environment and Climate Change.”