Young Gibraltarians Head for Washington Placements

A group of 14 young people will shortly leave Gibraltar for Washington DC for three month placements with public or private sector entities. They will follow in the footsteps of over 100 Gibraltarians who have participated in the scheme since it was initiated in 2013.

The young people were briefed by the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, on the policy of the Government and connections between Gibraltar and the United States.

Dr Garcia explained the long military connection with the US Navy. He made the point that the first action of US warships outside their shores took place from Gibraltar against Barbary Pirates in the early nineteenth century. He then explained that some 40 US vessels and 4000 sailors were based here during World War One. Gibraltar then became the leading port for the assembly of convoys anywhere in the world.

The Deputy Chief Minister referred to the formation of a Gibraltar-American Chamber of Commerce, AMCHAM. He also gave details of the lobbying work being carried out with US Congressmen.

The internships in Washington are organised through the Department of Education.