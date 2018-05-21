Artists for Gibraltar - Berlin Artist Exchange Residency

Gibraltar Cultural Services have announced that Naomi Martinez has been selected to represent Gibraltar at the Berlin artist residency.

The Berlin art residence exchange programme is a cultural development initiative organised by GCS on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, together with Lichtenberg Studios.

Naomi Martinez will travel to Berlin, Germany, in July for a four week period and develop her work and ideas in urban public spaces. The artist will receive a stipend, travel expenses, accommodation and a production budget as part of this award.

GCS can also confirm that as part of the exchange, Berlin based artist Karen Koltermann will be travelling to Gibraltar in September as part of the residency. The work by Karen Koltermann promises exciting and innovative site-specific works that will hopefully delight and inspire older, as well as the younger generation of artists and the arts-loving public of Gibraltar.

An exhibition in Gibraltar will follow at the John Mackintosh Hall in October 2018.