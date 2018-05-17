New Cycle Lanes are Proposed

Government have announced that, as part of the STTPP and in keeping with HMGoG’s policy of encouraging sustainable alternative modes of transport, consideration is being given to the creation of cycling lanes in various suitable locations.

Main Street and Irish Town will form part of a pilot project in which segregated bicycle lanes will be available between the hours of 7pm and 9.15am Monday to Friday and between 5pm and 9.15am during the weekends and Public Holidays.

It is hoped that, segregated from traffic, these bicycle lanes will help to increase confidence in this form of environmentally-friendly, personal transport and will help allow the younger generation and families to enjoy cycling in a protected setting.

Strict cycling rules will be set and signage will provide clear guidance regarding direction of travel.

It is expected that the project will be ready by the beginning of July.

The Minister for Infrastructure & Planning said, “The bicycle lane project is an exciting development which will provide a safer environment for persons wishing to opt for cycling. I hope that these new bicycle lanes will encourage people to consider making the step change and consider cycling as an alternative means of travel and as a leisure activity.”

Government have said further details will be issued in due course.