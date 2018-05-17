Chief Minister in London

A group of just under 20 Peers and MPs attended an early breakfast briefing hosted by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo in the House of Commons this morning.

Chairman of the cross-party All Party Parliamentary Group for Gibraltar (APPG Gibraltar) Bob Neill MP with members and friends of the group were given a detailed account of the issues facing Gibraltar as a consequence of Brexit.

The 90 minute session allowed MPs to question the Chief Minister and gain a better understanding of how discussions with the United Kingdom have progressed as well as the efforts to work with all EU members, including Spain, to ensure a withdrawal from the EU and transition period which works well for all sides.

Many well-known Gibraltar supporters attended, including Deputy Speaker of the Commons Lindsay Hoyle and his father Lord Hoyle, Dame Rosie Winterton, Baroness Harris, Baroness Hooper as well as Lord Hannay, Bob Stewart, Maria Caulfield, Sammy Wilson and Nigel Evans.

Mr Picardo was joined at the session by Attorney General Michael Llamas and Gibraltar Representative to the UK Dominique Searle and PPS Peter Canessa.

The delegation then attended an hour long meeting in Whitehall with Robin Walker, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Department for Exiting the European Union, as part of the continuing engagement on consolidating and building Gibraltar’s links with the UK in order to best secure Gibraltar’s interests as the UK and the Rock leave the EU.

The meeting comes ahead of a Gibraltar Joint Ministerial Council being scheduled for June. The Chief Minister returns to Gibraltar tomorrow.