GFRS Replace Two Fire Appliances

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service have recently acquired two new fire appliances as part of the GFRS vehicle replacement program, fully supported by Government.

This is the first of a two-phase initiative that will see a total of four new specialised vehicles forming part of the GFRS fleet and due to be completed towards the latter part of this year.

These two vehicles will be replacing one of the older Water Tenders and the current Rescue Tender, both of which are specialised units for fire-fighting and a variety of rescue operations respectively. Whilst they have a similar appearance externally, they are equipped with a number of innovations that are designed to enhance operational efficiency on the fire ground.

The Chief Fire Officer, Anthony Yusifredo said: “This is an important part of our continued development as a modern and professional Fire and Rescue Service, providing our crews with adequate tools that will enhance our response and efficiency whilst serving the community and making Gibraltar a safer place to live in”.

Minister with the responsibility for Fire Services, Hon. Gilbert Licudi QC MP, commented: “These new appliances, together with the other two specialised vehicles which will arrive later this year, are part of a Government programme designed to enhance the capabilities of the GFRS with new, upgraded and modern equipment so that they can continue to deliver the excellent and essential service which they have always provided. It demonstrates Government’s commitment and resolve to invest where it is necessary to do so in areas which are fundamental to the safety and well-being of our community.”