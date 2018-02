Meetings in Chiclana

A delegation led by the Gibraltar Tourist Board and the Department of the Environment held meetings in Chiclana today to discuss cooperation between Gibraltar and Chiclana.

Among the subjects discussed were Tourism, Culture, Sport, Environment and other areas of potential cooperation.

This follows a visit by the mayor of Chiclana. José Maria Román, last year to discuss mutual cooperation.

These meetings were held at a technical level and are expected to continue.