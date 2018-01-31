Laguna Youth Club Weekend Residential

Laguna Youth Club organised a weekend residential at Europa Retreat Centre. The theme of the weekend was to remember and commemorate the tragedy of the Holocaust that occurred during the Second World War.

Eighteen youngsters were involved in this educational trip which included a presentation on the Holocaust atrocities with a key message of “Promote acceptance and understanding between races, nationalities, religions and ethnic groups”.

Following on from the informative workshop, participants were involved in creating posters depicting the Holocaust, team building activities and treated to a traditional Jewish lunch provided by a local business consisting of challah bread, falafels and chocolate babka loaf.

A lot of learning took place which is evident in the evaluation young people submitted at the end of the weekend. The Laguna Youth Club is looking forward to holding another residential later in the year.