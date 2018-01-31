Airport Fire and Rescue Service Supports Duke Of Edinburgh Award

The Airport Fire and Rescue Service has once again been given the opportunity to support six candidates undertaking their Duke of Edinburgh’s Bronze Award, in pursuance of their development portfolios.

The participants took part in a programme of learning whereby elements of Fire Safety, the Science of Combustion and Firefighting Techniques for both Structural and Aircraft Crash incidents were taught over a 6 week period after school hours.

A core group of seven firefighters, volunteered to meaningfully support and assist the youth of our community in this programme for their own development portfolios, with many giving up their free time to make the course both informative and enjoyable.

The participants’ efforts and enthusiasm were assessed at every stage and this culminated in a live fire exercise where they could implement the knowledge and techniques that they had learnt in a safe but realistic hands-on training environment.

A presentation of certificates was carried out by the AFRS Senior Fire Officer in recognition of the hard work, dedication and resilience shown by all the participants throughout the programme.

He congratulated all those involved in yet another successful collaboration with the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme confident that this learning and practical understanding of the work of the AFRS would serve them well in later life and wishing them well with their overall award experience.