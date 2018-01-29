Garcia in Brussels on Brexit Business

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia arrived in Brussels today for a busy schedule of fourteen engagements mainly related to the UK and Gibraltar’s departure from the European Union.

He will hold meetings with key Members of the European Parliament, the Commission and the Council.

This afternoon the Deputy Chief Minister met with the EU Commissioner responsible for the Security Union, Sir Julian King.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, he will deliver a keynote address entitled “Gibraltar: The other Brexit Land Frontier” at a the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, a Brussels think tank.

The visit will provide an opportunity to coordinate further with Sir Graham Watson and the team in Gibraltar House, who will be joined in Brussels by the Attorney General Michael Llamas and UK Representative, Dominique Searle and his team. This will allow the Government to take stock of the end of phase one of the UK/EU negotiations on Withdrawal and the commencement of the second stage on Implementation (which will be part of the withdrawal) and the Future Relationship.

The Deputy Chief Minister’s latest visit to Brussels reflects the continuing policy of the Government to raise the profile of Gibraltar and to leave no stone unturned as we prepare to leave the European Union.