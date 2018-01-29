HM Customs Drugs Raid

On Friday the 26th of January 2018, in a Customs led joint operation with the RGP, intelligence was obtained regarding a drug dealing establishment in the Upper Town.

Acting on this intelligence, members of the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team (FAST) from HM Customs, executed a search warrant on a residence in Flat Bastion road at around 1600hrs. They were assisted by members of the Royal Gibraltar Police Drug Squad and Dog section.

As a result of this search a total of approximately 29 grams of Cocaine and 432 grams of Cannabis resin were seized. Also seized were scales and other drugs paraphernalia.

The street value of all the drugs found is estimated to be around £3700.00

A local 31 year old male, who resides in the property, was arrested and has been bailed out while further investigations are carried out.

During the search another 20 year old local male appeared at the door of the residence. Officers suspected he was there with the intention of purchasing drugs. The man was questioned and searched, and 10 grams of Cannabis resin was found on him. This man was also arrested and bailed out to appear at a later date.

This is another example of the close operational relationship existing between Gibraltar’s law enforcement agencies.