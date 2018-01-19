Event Tenders for 2018 and 2019

Gibraltar Cultural Services have announced that the following tenders have been awarded for 2018 and 2019:

Calentita Gastronomy Festival has been awarded to Word of Mouth. The annual event will once again be organised at Casemates Square and Market Place on Saturday 23rd June 2018. The 2019 event will be held on Friday 5th July 2019, to coincide with the NatWest International Island Games being organised in Gibraltar.

The Miss Gibraltar Beauty Pageant has been awarded to Santos Productions. The 2018 Miss Gibraltar Pageant will be held on Saturday 30th June 2018 at John Mackintosh Square. Recruitment of contestants for this year’s pageant will commence shortly.

Summer Nights has been awarded to Gib Media and will once again be going on tour around Gibraltar at various locations including: Chatham Counterguard, Governor’s Parade, John Mackintosh Square, Casemates Square and Ocean Village. Summer Nights will also include the annual Harley Davidson Rally at Casemates Square on Saturday 4th August 2018. The Summer Nights 2018 will take place every Thursday and Saturday as from Thursday 12th July to Saturday 11th August 2018.

Gibraltar Cultural Services have said they will be working very closely with all the production companies aforementioned, in order to provide successful and entertaining events.