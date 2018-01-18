Minister Isola in London for Brexit, FinTech and Insurance Meetings

Gibraltar’s Minister of Commerce, The Hon Albert Isola, has been in London for a series of meetings covering Brexit, the FinTech and Insurance sectors.

The meetings on Brexit took place with HMG officials and further developed the ongoing discussions in respect of Gibraltar’s Financial Services and Gaming industries. In both meetings the Minister was supported by the Regulators, local officials and private sector advisors.

Minister Isola was also invited to open two FinTech events in London and hosted a lunch for senior executives from a number of large DLT businesses at Gibraltar House. Whilst in London the Minister also had meetings with two major insurance groups.

Minister Isola stated: “We continue to prepare for a post-Brexit world in close consultation with the United Kingdom Government. HMG has clearly stated that Gibraltar’s current ability to passport financial services into the UK will continue post-Brexit and we are in detailed discussions as to how this will be delivered. On 1 January 2018 Gibraltar’s Distributed Ledger Technology Regulations came into force and there has already been significant activity from applicants seeking to obtain authorisation as regulated DLT Providers. We will continue to work to explore new opportunities both in the DLT space as well as in the traditional financial services sectors."

Minister Isola was accompanied by James Tipping, CEO Gibraltar Finance, and Michael Ashton, Senior Executive at Gibraltar Finance.