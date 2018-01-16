Harry Potter Theme for World Book Day Celebrations

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is once again organising ‘World Book Day’ at the John Mackintosh Hall on Thursday 1st March 2018.

This year’s theme is Harry Potter by J. K. Rowling.

Story Time with live Performance by GCS staff, Angela Jenkins, Transitions and GAMPA will start as from 4.30pm in the Theatre and Entrance is Free.



Arts & Crafts for children of all ages will be available throughout the day in The Gallery. Children are encouraged to come dressed in their favourite book character costume.



The popular Book Crossing and Book Fair will open its doors from 10am in the Lower Exhibition room. You may pick up a book free of charge or take part in the Book Crossing “bring a book – take a book”. Local authors are also invited to join in promoting their book/s.



For further information on the event or authors wishing to promote their books, please contact Kimberley Pecino at the John Mackintosh Hall on Tel 200 75669 or emails: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .gi and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

