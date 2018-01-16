Gibraltar at FITUR

The Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) will be participating in FITUR, the international tourism trade fair, celebrating its 38th staging in Madrid, Spain from January 17 to January 21, 2018.

FITUR is a global meeting point for tourism professionals. In 2017 9,893 exhibiting companies from 165 countries/regions, 135,858 trade participants, 107,213 consumers and 7,452 journalists took part.

Co-exhibiting with the GTB is the Bland Group International.

The stand and theme continues that launched at the WTM and in Gibraltar in November, concentrating on the Year of Culture campaign. The campaign will be presented to the members of the Spanish tourism trade press from Madrid at the Gibraltar stand on Thursday 18 January, so that the Spanish market is aware of this campaign.

Minister for Tourism, the Hon Gilbert Licudi QC will be at the trade fair for the presentation to the Spanish tourism press. Mr Licudi added: “FITUR is an important global event and although we have chosen not to participate for a few years due to changing trends within the industry, I’m pleased that we are making a return and in particular to present the Year of Culture campaign launched here and in London in November of last year. Many of our visitors come on day trips from Spain and FITUR gives us an opportunity of meeting and engaging with tour operators and other professionals in the tourist industry in order to continue to promote Gibraltar as a destination for their clients.”