22-Strong Team Named for the Commonwealth Games

The Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association has named its 22-strong team for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.
Gibraltar will be represented in seven sports this April - Athletics, Cycling, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Shooting, Squash, Swimming, and Triathlon.
25 athletes were sent to the last Games in Glasgow in 2014 but the Commonwealth Games Federation introduced a cap on future participation to curb gigantism in the Games and has allocated maximum participation quotas on all CGA’s for GC2018 with a new quota based system to apply for 2022 and beyond.
Gibraltar team for Gold Coast 2018:
Athletics
- Jerai Torres
- Harvey Dixon
- Jessy Franco
Cycling
- Derek Barbara
- Joey Sheriff
- Julian Bellido
Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Emma Bosio
Clay Shooting
- Kevin Cowles
Pistol Shooting
- Jonathan Patron
- Daniel Payas
Rifle Shooting
- Albert Buhagiar
- Wayne Piri
- Mairead Sheriff
Squash
- Christian Navas
Swimming
- James Sanderson
- Matt Savitz
- Christina Linares
- Jordan Gonzalez
- Colin Bensadon
Triathlon
- Chris Walker
- Andrew Gordon
- Robert Matto
The President of the GGCA, Harry Murphy said, "Congratulations to all 22 athletes selected and I’m delighted that we have 7 sports represented at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. I would like to thank our Technical Standards Committee, Chris Walker, Wayne Piri and Brian Buckley for all their hard work over the last 24 months in working with the sports validating the sport criteria and minimum consideration standards for participation. I would also like to thank all of the athletes, both those who made the team and those who didn’t, for the incredible effort, teamwork and sportsmanlike way that you conducted yourselves throughout the process."