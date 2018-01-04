22-Strong Team Named for the Commonwealth Games

The Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association has named its 22-strong team for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Gibraltar will be represented in seven sports this April - Athletics, Cycling, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Shooting, Squash, Swimming, and Triathlon.

25 athletes were sent to the last Games in Glasgow in 2014 but the Commonwealth Games Federation introduced a cap on future participation to curb gigantism in the Games and has allocated maximum participation quotas on all CGA’s for GC2018 with a new quota based system to apply for 2022 and beyond.

Gibraltar team for Gold Coast 2018:

Athletics

Jerai Torres

Harvey Dixon

Jessy Franco

Cycling

Derek Barbara

Joey Sheriff

Julian Bellido

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Emma Bosio

Clay Shooting

Kevin Cowles

Pistol Shooting

Jonathan Patron

Daniel Payas

Rifle Shooting

Albert Buhagiar

Wayne Piri

Mairead Sheriff

Squash

Christian Navas

Swimming

James Sanderson

Matt Savitz

Christina Linares

Jordan Gonzalez

Colin Bensadon

Triathlon

Chris Walker

Andrew Gordon

Robert Matto

The President of the GGCA, Harry Murphy said, "Congratulations to all 22 athletes selected and I’m delighted that we have 7 sports represented at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. I would like to thank our Technical Standards Committee, Chris Walker, Wayne Piri and Brian Buckley for all their hard work over the last 24 months in working with the sports validating the sport criteria and minimum consideration standards for participation. I would also like to thank all of the athletes, both those who made the team and those who didn’t, for the incredible effort, teamwork and sportsmanlike way that you conducted yourselves throughout the process."