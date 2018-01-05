“Rock Fashion Rocks!” - Retrospective Exhibition on Fashion Design in Gibraltar

A major fashion exhibition is being planned by the Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture. This exhibition will celebrate the history and development of fashion design in Gibraltar.

Among the exhibits will be several pieces by the late Johnny Pearce and Eduardo Viotto; both considered to be pioneers in fashion design in our community. The exhibition will feature photographs, sketches and videos kindly loaned for this occasion from private collections.

This exhibition will highlight the creative process designers undertake to create their pieces and their working methods. The public will be able to enjoy the development of our own fashion style from the designers in the 1980s to the present up and coming designers of today.

The exhibition will take place from Wednesday 31st January to Saturday 17th February 2018 at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery. The exhibition will be officially opened by Mrs Justine Picardo.