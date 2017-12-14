Laguna Youth Club Relocates Temporarily

Laguna Youth Club has temporarily relocated to St Theresa’s Hall in Glacis Estate. The club opened their doors on Tuesday 5th December and saw over 60 young people plus parents and residents visit the newly decorated premises.

Everyone was impressed with the facilities of the building which includes an IT suite for young people to develop their numeracy and literacy skills, a meeting room for small group work to take place, a large kitchen for healthy meals and a large games area for youth activities to take place. These premises will assist the Youth Service to continue the informal educational programmes they deliver which enable young people to develop their personal and social skills.

Laguna Youth Club will be open Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday evening 4.30pm – 6pm, for ages 6 – 10, and 6.15pm – 7.45 pm for those aged 11 and over. There is also a number of Saturday and weekend activities which will be taking place at the club over the coming months.