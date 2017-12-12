GBC to Move into New Purpose-Built Premises at South Jumpers Bastion

Government has announced the move of the Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation from its old cramped premises in South Barrack Road into new, purpose-built accommodation at South Jumpers Bastion.

This new building will contain two new large television studios, four radio studios and a voice-over studio, along with all the areas essential for make-up, costumes, props, etc. The whole complex should be ready by the end of 2019 and Mr Picardo said that he was already looking forward to being in the new studios for the pre-election debates in the run-up to the 2019 election.

The building will be rented for £300,000 per annum with an option to purchase for £7.5 million.

GBC’s Chief Executive Officer, Gerard Teuma said that his staff were clearly excited at the prospect of moving into such prestigious and well-equipped accommodation.

The Chief Minister said: ‘When it came into office, this Government immediately increased GBC’s annual budget in order to enable it to make the essential switch from analogue to digital broadcasting – and that investment has produced a return in droves. Meanwhile, today’s announcement is clear evidence of that we are investing in GBC’s highly professional staff: a team that is highly valued by our community.

‘GBC is a hugely important asset for this community. Quite simply, it provides a focal point for Gibraltar’s cultural life and I am delighted to announce that, at last, it will have the accommodation to allow it to fulfil that role to the best of its ability.’