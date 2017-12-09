Government Comment re Joint Report of EU/UK Negotiators

Commenting on the announcement that 'sufficient progress' has been achieved in respect of the negotiation of an agreement for the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo QC MP, yesterday said:

"Subject to the full satisfaction and agreement of the representatives of the people of Northern Ireland, the political agreement outlined today in the Joint Report from the EU/UK negotiators creates opportunities for the future well beyond the options for very hard Brexit that some previously appeared to countenance. That is potentially, therefore, a very good thing for Gibraltar, but many potential pitfalls remain going forward. We are alive to all the possible eventualities and opportunities that this scenario creates. On Monday, the Joint Ministerial Council for Gibraltar will continue its work, exploring all options for the future to ensure that Brexit works for Gibraltar as much as it will for the rest of the Member State United Kingdom."