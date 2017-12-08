Rebranding of Public Health – Healthy Gibraltar

Gibraltar’s Public Health has undergone a re-branding, with a new website www.healthygibraltar.org launched today by Minister for Public Health, the Hon John Cortes, and the Health Promotion team at a Press Conference at No 6 Convent Place.

Make a change today for a healthier tomorrow

The website is distinct from that of the GHA, and provides information and advice on several aspects of healthy living, from childhood through to adulthood. Its content is tailored specifically to Gibraltar, and together with its campaigns, are specific to Gibraltar’s needs. The website also works to support the Public Health Department’s Schools Programme, through which children are provided with the knowledge and skills they need to make healthy choices throughout their lives.

The main website has been developed from the ground up and is comprised of 6 microsites: Change4Life, Smoking, Healthy Eating, Alcohol, Physical Activity and Campaigns. Each contains very comprehensive, up-to-date information and advice on a wide range of health topics, based on the latest research and in line with UK guidelines. The website has a modern interface that is colourful, contemporary and easy to navigate. It will be updated regularly with interactive material that supports Gibraltar’s latest Public Health campaigns, communicates research developments and provides useful resources, including recipes, event information and leaflets.

Minister with Responsibility for Public Health, the Hon Prof John Cortes, said: “This is a hugely useful resource in advising the public about healthy living and avoiding illness. The team at Public Health Gibraltar is to be congratulated on this work. I’d also like to thank the GHA and my colleague the Minister of Health Neil Costa for the input and support that the GHA provides to the Public Health Team.”

Feedback from the public and interested stakeholders, including non-governmental organisations and charities, is welcomed and encouraged. The Public Health team can be reached by email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by phone +(350) 20072266 (Extension: 2017/2020).