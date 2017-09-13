Wide UK-Gibraltar Intergovernmental Discussions in London

The UK and Gibraltar Governments have held wide intergovernmental discussions at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London all day today.

The Gibraltar delegation was led by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and included the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who is responsible for work related to exiting the European Union, Attorney General Michael Llamas and UK Representative Dominique Searle.

The UK side included officials from the Foreign Office, the Cabinet Office, the Department for Exiting the European Union, the Home Office, the Department for Transport, DEFRA, the Department of International Trade, the Department of Culture, Media and Sport and the Treasury.

The discussions were in preparation for the next formal round of talks under the Joint Ministerial Council for Gibraltar EU Exit and also covered other matters of relevance to Gibraltar.

The Gibraltar delegation return on Thursday.