Minister Bossano Attends ICT Forum 2017

Joe Bossano is currently attending the ICT Forum 2017 in Maputo, Mozambique. This is running from the 11th to the 13th September 2017. Minister Bossano left Gibraltar on 10th September shortly after the National Day rally.

This international event has been arranged by the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO) and represents a wide cross section of nations from Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe.

The Forum is an opportunity for countries to come together and develop strategies and partnerships when considering the application of ICT.

It involves eminent speakers and presentations from many people around the world. The agenda includes The Hon. Minister chairing a panel to discuss 'Regulating Virtual Environments', which will discuss issues likely to arise from the use of immersive technologies.

This will be followed by a CTO Council meeting on the 14th to 15th September 2017 to discuss policy within the organisation. The first item on the agenda will be to approve constitutional amendments recently agreed in London that focus on giving equal nation status to British Overseas Territories’ representation.