Minister for Europe Celebrates National Day in Gibraltar

Sir Alan Duncan’s first official visit on 9th and 10th September will reiterate the UK’s continued support for Gibraltar and its people.

The Minister for Europe is in Gibraltar to mark 50 years to the day since the people of Gibraltar voted to remain British. Sir Alan Duncan will join other local dignitaries to mark this anniversary, attend National Day celebrations, and celebrate the deep, shared history of the UK and Gibraltar.

Sir Alan will be hosted by Chief Minister Picardo and will attend the annual National Day rally. He will attend a number of other celebratory events, such as a concert by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and reinforce the UK’s commitment to Gibraltar and its people.

Ahead of his trip, Sir Alan Duncan said:

"I’m delighted to travel to Gibraltar on my first official visit. I was fortunate to spend some of my childhood in Gibraltar and am pleased to see how Gibraltar has flourished and grown into the successful and prosperous place it is today."

"50 years ago Gibraltar voted to stay in the British family. The UK reaffirms its support for Gibraltar, its people and its economy, and will continue to do so as long as the people of Gibraltar wish to remain British."