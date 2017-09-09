ERG Expresses its Disapproval of Invited Speaker Ian Paisley

"This year’s National Day platform is, unfortunately, sullied and made unworthy for our society" Equality Rights Group has stated, following the announcement that Northern Irish DUP MP Ian Paisley Jr will be among those invited.

"Mr. Paisley, son of the late notorious self-appointed preacher politician Ian Paisley, founder of the infamous ‘Save Ulster from Sodomy' movement, is well-known for his public despicable anti LGBT remarks and attitudes,’" the statement adds.

"Mr Paisley may hold whatever opinions he may wish within the law, however Government’s choice of invitee in this particular instance, is regrettable and, in the view of a significant majority of people in our country, sours a day of standing together in national pride and solidarity. Government is sending the wrong message to its LGBT community, its families and friends. There is zero national pride in hosting Mr. Paisley in Gibraltar. Only regret and shame."