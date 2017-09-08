Gibraltar National Day 2017 Approved Activities

Gibraltar Cultural Services, who are coordinating the National Day events with the Self-Determination Gibraltar Group (SDGG) is advising, that as part of the National Day Celebrations at Casemates, a Gibraltar based UAV (drone) operator, has been contracted to provide photographic support throughout the celebrations.

A suitable launch area from the roof of the building forming the northern part of Casemates has been identified, which is suitable for the drone to provide vertical only launches up to a height of 200ft.

Furthermore, other special effects after the political rally will include firecrackers, smoke machines and confetti canons.

GCS is informing the public of these approved activities, in order that the presence of the drone or any special effects, does not cause concern to the public.