University Hosts Professional Development Open Day

The University will be holding a Professional Development Open Day on Tuesday 20th June from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Tomorrow, members of the University team are holding an awareness stand as from 11.30 to 2.30pm at the Piazza distributing flyers and fielding enquiries on the scheduled events of the day. The aim of the Open Day is to provide an overview of courses that will be available for the next academic year 17/18. This will also serve as a fact-finding exercise ascertaining potential students interests with regard to qualifications and training opportunities.

Potential students are invited to come and visit the Professional Development Open Day. The courses aim to inspire individuals in reaching their maximum potential within their professions as well as enhance their employability opportunities. They are showcasing:

Sports Coaching Award

Professional Certificate of Competence in Gibraltar Law

Professional Certificate of Competence in Gibraltar Tax

Professional Certificate of Competence in Sports Management

Professional Skills Course (core modules as required by the Solicitors Regulatory Authority)

Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) - Levels 2, 3 and 4

Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CILEx) - Level 3

CPD Short courses in Business

Institute of Directors – Certificate level

Chartered Institute of Insurance – Certificate, Diploma and Associateship.

The Open Day will offer course tasters in: Business Short Courses, Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) Level 2, 3 and 4, Chartered Institution of Legal Executives (CILEx) Level 3, Professional Certificate of Competence in Gibraltar Law and Professional Certificate of Competence in Sports Management. These will provide further information for those wishing to register on the course offerings. Attendees will be able to meet Course Leaders and tutors the benefits of each course with the tutors in their respective course stands.

Potential students will be able to register for courses at the Open Day.

There will be parking space available on campus during the Open Day and Bus No.2 provides convenient public transport to and from the University.