Gibraltar Finance and Startup Grind Gibraltar to co-host Directors Retreat

Startup Grind are a global start-up community designed to educate, inspire, and connect entrepreneurs. Founded in Silicon Valley, Startup Grind now spans over 200 cities across the world. Startup Grind Europe is the European leg in a series of global conferences. Held this year at the Central Hall Westminster, London on 14th June it will attract an audience of 1,500 visitors - https://www.startupgrind.com/europe/

The Government of Gibraltar have announced that on 13th June, Gibraltar House, London will be the venue for the Startup Grind Directors Retreat. This event will bring together up to 40 global directors and has been organised by the Gibraltar Chapter of the Startup Grind working in partnership with Gibraltar Finance. Paul Astengo Senior Executive will have the opportunity to address the Directors as will the leadership of the Gibraltar chapter.

Albert Isola, Minister for Commerce HM Government of Gibraltar commented, “In May 2017 we published a consultation document, “Proposals for a DLT Regulatory Framework”. Our stated ambition is to make Gibraltar a leading hub for firms in the new technology sector. We are delighted that the global leadership of Startup Grind accepted our invitation to hold their pre conference Directors retreat in Gibraltar House, London as this will allow us the opportunity to present Gibraltar as a leading onshore financial centre supporting and welcoming innovation. Our thanks go to Denise Matthews of the Gibraltar chapter for facilitating this excellent initiative”.

This is a closed event but for further information on the Gibraltar Chapter of Startup Grind please contact Denise Matthews via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or search their website https://www.startupgrind.com/gibraltar/