Minister Arias-Vasquez opens applications for second round of COVID Fund

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has today announced the opening of the second round of applications for funding from the COVID Fund.

The Fund was established from donations made by members of the public and commercial entities during the COVID-19 pandemic to support Gibraltar’s health and care services. In January 2025, following a public consultation process and review by the independent COVID-19 Fund Referral Panel, £585,000 was allocated to a range of projects including hospital accessibility upgrades, new medical equipment, community health campaigns, and specialist healthcare training.

For Round Two, the Fund will again be open to proposals from individuals, organisations, charities, and community groups. The COVID-19 Fund Referral Panel, comprised of three healthcare professionals and two lay members, will review all submissions against the established criteria.

The Panel will only recommend funding for projects where the money:

• Supports initiatives that improve and promote the health of the community – including both physical and mental health.

• Is invested in equipment that improves the patient/public experience in the service being received.

• Promotes sustainable solutions which have a lasting positive impact on health and care services.

• Develops the workforce of the future through investment in learning and training.

Funding will NOT be awarded to:

• A single charity or individual.

• Create new roles or jobs that would increase recurrent expenditure and organisational cost pressures.

• Fund projects that are already ongoing and have identified funding through alternative routes.

Submissions can be made by emailing the Ministry for Health, Care and Business on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The deadline for submissions is 4.30pm on Friday 10th October 2025.

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said:

“The COVID-19 Fund belongs to the people of Gibraltar. It represents the generosity, solidarity and care shown by our community during the most difficult days of the pandemic. Round Two gives us another opportunity to invest that generosity into projects that deliver tangible, lasting benefits for our health and care services and the wellbeing of our community. I encourage everyone with an idea that meets the criteria to apply and help us create a positive legacy from this shared experience.”