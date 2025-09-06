Gibraltar Contingency Council Convenes to Review Security Landscape

On 4th September 2025, His Excellency the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst KCVO,CBE, and the Chief Minister, The Hon. Fabian Picardo KC MP, jointly chaired a meeting of the Gibraltar Contingency Council (GCC). Also in attendance were the Deputy Chief Minister, The Hon. Dr Joseph Garcia CMG MP, and the Minister for Health, Care and Business, The Hon. Gemma Arias-Vasquez MP.

This meeting marked the first GCC attendance for the Commissioner of Police, Owain Richards, since his appointment on 1st July 2025.

The Council conducted a comprehensive review of the current security environment, with particular focus on the broader implications of the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine. Discussions also addressed recent terrorist incidents across Europe and neighbouring regions, as well as the growing threat posed by cyber attacks.

Following its assessment, the GCC confirmed that Gibraltar’s terrorism threat level remains at MODERATE, indicating that an attack is possible but not likely. Importantly, there is no specific intelligence suggesting a direct threat to Gibraltar at this time.

The Governor and Chief Minister expressed their appreciation for the continued dedication of Gibraltar’s Emergency Services and Law Enforcement Agencies, particularly in managing recent incidents and high-profile events. The Governor and Chief Minister also praised the work of the Emergency Services to keep the community safe as they finalise preparations for next week’s National Day.

The GCC continues to encourage members of the public to remain vigilant and to report any concerns related to security or law enforcement to the Royal Gibraltar Police.