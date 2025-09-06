Minister Bruzon in St Helena for Commonwealth Observer Mission

The Hon. Leslie Bruzon MP is currently in St Helena as part of an international observer mission for the island’s general elections, which are being held today. The mission is organised by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and brings together a team of seven parliamentarians and experts from across the Commonwealth to observe and assess the electoral process.

Minister Bruzon expressed his gratitude for the appointment, stating: “It is an honour to be selected by the CPA as one of a seven-person team. St Helena is the second most remote island in the world and for the CPA to select a member from Gibraltar to represent them is truly incredible.”

The observer mission aims to ensure transparency, fairness, and democratic integrity in the elections, working closely with local authorities and civil society representatives. St Helena, a British Overseas Territory located in the South Atlantic Ocean, is known for its unique history and geographic isolation, making this election an important moment for its community.

Minister Bruzon’s participation highlights Gibraltar’s strong engagement with the Commonwealth family and its commitment to supporting democratic values and good governance around the world.