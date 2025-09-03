antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Minister for Environment meets Nautilus Volunteers

Details
Category: Local

The Minister for Environment John Cortes hosted a group of young volunteers from The Nautilus Project last week to catch up on the work that they have been doing through the summer. 

The Minister congratulated them on this, especially on their removal of large amounts of invasive seaweed from the shoreline. The volunteers spoke about their environmental work and, as Minister for Education, Minister Cortes also enquired about their educational journey and wished them well for the future.

The Minister for Environment and Education, the Hon Prof John Cortes, commented: “Quite apart from their environmental advocacy work, The Nautilus Project provides great opportunities to young people for volunteering, learning about the marine environment, and carrying out practical conservation projects. It was also inspirational to see the enthusiasm of these young people and their commitment to further improve themselves. I wish them every success, and I am sure that they will continue with their keen interest in the Environment.”

 

   

 


