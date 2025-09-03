Minister Arias-Vasquez chairs first meeting of Business Transition Advisory Group

The Minister for Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has yesterday morning chaired the first meeting of the newly established Business Transition Advisory Group, a forum created by the Chief Minister to support Gibraltar’s business community through the upcoming implementation phase of the UK–EU Treaty.

The Group has been established to ensure that the private sector is not only prepared for the transition, but that it is fully equipped to take advantage of the new economic landscape. It will focus on key issues such as the proposed Transaction Tax and other transitional matters that may arise.

Bringing together representatives from our main business organisations, along with the Attorney General and the Government’s CEO of Business, the Group is designed to provide a direct line of consultation between the business community and Government.

At the meeting, Minister Arias-Vasquez expressed her thanks to the Attorney General, Michael Llamas KC, for his detailed briefing to the Group and for his continued work on the finalisation of the treaty text. The Minister also paid tribute to the Attorney General’s critical role in delivering the Treaty itself, noting that his expertise has been instrumental in securing this outcome for Gibraltar.

The Group will report to Cabinet by the end of November, making clear recommendations on how to minimise any potential impact on businesses and ensure Gibraltar remains a competitive and attractive place to operate.

The Minister for Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “I was delighted to chair the first meeting of the Business Transition Advisory Group this morning. The Treaty represents a turning point for Gibraltar, and we must be ready to meet this moment. I would like to extend my thanks to the Attorney General for his briefing today, and for his continuous work at a technical level in delivering the final treaty text.

“We are entering a period of real opportunity, but also of significant adjustment. As the Minister for Business it is extremely important to me that that our business community feels supported through this transition, not only in navigating change, but in identifying where and how they can grow.

“I look forward to reporting on the groups findings and recommendations to Cabinet in November, and to working closely with stakeholders to ensure that Gibraltar’s business environment continues to thrive.”