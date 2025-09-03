antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

HM Customs Marine Section Recovers Cannabis Bale During Routine Patrol Gibraltar

Details
Category: Local

On 30 August 2025, officers from HM Customs Marine Section recovered a package weighing approximately 40 kilograms during a routine maritime patrol within British Gibraltar Territorial Waters. 

The package was detected by the crew of HMC Sentinel approximately three nautical miles south of Europa Point. Following inspection ashore, the contents were confirmed to be cannabis. 

HM Customs remains fully committed to safeguarding Gibraltar’s borders and territorial waters. Routine maritime patrols, conducted both day and night, form a vital part of its ongoing enforcement strategy to prevent, detect, and deter illicit activity.

   


