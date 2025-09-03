antidepresivos sin receta
UK UNESCO Chief visits Gorham’s Cave

The Secretary General and Chief Executive of the United Kingdom’s National Commission for UNESCO, James Bridge, visited the Gorham’s Cave Complex World Heritage Site on Friday. 

The core functions of the UK National Commission, an independent body, are to support the UK Government in achieving its objectives through UNESCO, UK society and communities to maximise the benefits of UNESCO’s mission, and UNESCO to be a competent and relevant UN agency able to deliver its mission and fulfil its objectives. It supports the UK’s contribution to UNESCO and brings the benefits of UNESCO to the UK, Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories. The National Commission supports the UK Permanent Delegation to UNESCO to strengthen the ties between the UK’s educational, academic, scientific, cultural, and creative communities and UNESCO’s global programmes and policies.

Mr Bridge was shown around the cave complex by Professors Clive (WHS Director) and Geraldine Finlayson (WHS Co-ordinator) along with Dr Stewart Finlayson who leads the scientific team. At the site, the work being undertaken this year by the excavation team was explained by museum archaeologist Ms Stephanie Kassam.

Commenting on his visit, Mr Bridge said: “It was a privilege to visit Gibraltar’s Gorham’s Cave Complex UNESCO World Heritage Site – a world class place of wonder, cutting edge research and extraordinary stories. Professor and Drs Finlayson, along with the young archaeologists there, brought Neanderthal and Phoenician Gibraltar to life. Gibraltar’s site, part of the global UNESCO family, brings international interest, connections and opportunities.”

After the visit, Mr Bridge met HMGoG’s Minister with responsibility for World Heritage, Professor John Cortes. Commenting on their meeting, Professor Cortes said: “Once again the fantastic work being done by the team at the National Museum in protecting, managing and promoting this important asset of the World’s Heritage has been recognised by a top expert. James was extremely impressed by Gorham’s and its management and will carry the message far and wide in the world of UNESCO and World Heritage, once again putting Gibraltar on the map.


