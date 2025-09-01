Cultural Awards – Phonelines Announced

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is pleased to announce the phonelines for the 2025 Cultural Awards. The Awards aim to celebrate the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture, recognising potential, ability, talent and achievements throughout Gibraltar’s cultural community.

The Cultural Awards Board is comprised of The Hon. Fabian Vinet, Paula Latin, Ernest Gomez, Suyenne Perez Catania and Seamus Byrne. After a public call for nominations, the Board reviewed these alongside other individuals and groups who have made notable contributions over the past year and beyond, before drawing up a shortlist in the following categories. This shortlist is based on performances and events produced, and achievements attained, primarily from 1st July 2024 to 30th June 2025.

As part of the process, the public is encouraged to vote for their preferred nominees. The public lines will run from the 1st to the 26th September with the support of Gibtelecom who will be providing the charity telephone numbers. Callers will need to seek the billpayer’s permission prior to calling, with calls costing £1, and all proceeds will be donated to the GBC Open Day. Callers should note, only Gibtelecom landlines and Gibtelecom mobiles can access the voting lines.

The final shortlist in each category is as follows (in alphabetical order):

Junior (15 and under)

Jayce Caetano | 8660 IDO World Champion (Junior Solo Male), Vice World Champion formation category, and Global Dance Open Champion, earned scholarships from top dance schools.

Lea Cortes | 8661 Most Promising Junior Award at GibFYM 2025 and qualified for the Dance World Cup in Spain. Has performed in numerous GAMPA productions, earned merits in singing and acting.

Leon Galia | 8662 Won Best Youth Supporting Actor at Gibraltar International Drama Festival. Has played lead roles in A Monster Calls and The Festival of Lights.

Lucia Mifsud | 8663 Has won gold and silver medals in Jazz, Ballet, Acro, Contemporary, and Show Dance, most notably at Global Dance Championships. Earned recognition at top international workshops.

William Felice | 8664 Won Best Youth Actor at the Gibraltar International Drama Festival and Best Supporting Actor at the Duncan Rand Youth Drama Festival (UK). Also performed in JF Dance’s Six Windows

Youth (24 and under)

Stella Bosano | 8665 multidisciplinary artist and performer from Gibraltar, has won numerous first-place prizes in local art competitions. Has also been recognised in dance, with a main role in JF Dance’s ‘Six Windows’.

Bonnie McHard | 8666 Writer and performer, won Best Overall Poem and Best Poem (Years 11–13) in 2024 Gibraltar Poetry Competition. Her work often explores themes of identity, inequality and social awareness.

Kate Williamson | 8667 Recognised for performances in drama, music, and dance, named Young Musician of the Year 2025 and Best Actress at the Duncan Rand Drama Festival (UK). Also recognised in poetry and performed on Albert Hammond’s Christmas Album.

Senior (over 25s)

Naia Bautista | 8668 Gibraltarian multidisciplinary artist and dancer, trained at English National Ballet School and performed with English and Polish National Ballets. Highlights include working on Wicked Feature Film, BBC Proms and English National Opera.

Genyka Celecia Bolaños | 8669 Director and choreographer of Mediterranean Dance School, her students have won world titles and performed internationally, her acclaimed piece War Wives Sorority Club has earned medals and excellence awards in eight world competitions.

Dead City Radio | 8670 recently celebrated 10 years with an anniversary gig that saw guest performances from prominent local musicians. The group has released multiple EPs and a full-length album, playing in local festivals and supporting UK acts.

Jayden Fa | 8671 Self-taught fashion and beauty photographer, has gained international recognition working with brands such as Kylie Cosmetics, Huda Beauty, and Wella Hair. In 2025, his work featured on Sephora storefronts and billboards.

Karl Ullger | 8672 Gibraltarian visual artist and designer, known for experimental, expressionistic style and international exhibitions. Has won major awards, designed Gibraltar postage stamps, BTA Art Prize, Red Dot Miami, and Gallery Kent.

Best Educational Project

GiBricks | 8673 Lego Heart and related exhibition fostered creativity and community, with the ‘Buy a Brick, Build a Heart’ raising funds and awareness for the Gibraltar CardiacAssociation. The initiative included pop-up exhibitions for young builders, visits from schools, and a toy corner.

Little Poets, Big Imagination | 8674 A collection of poems and illustrations by St Joseph’s Lower Primary students, inspired by author Joseph Coelho’s visit as part of the 2024 Gibraltar Gibunco Literary Festival. Project included a poetry open day, readings, and book signings.

Patuka Press | 8675 Independent Gibraltar publisher, champions local heritage, identity and language through poetry, short stories and memoirs. Into its fifth publication, it offers a platform for expression through the written word.

Six Windows by JF Dance | 8676 Dance and drama production which shed light on hidden struggles affecting young people. Inspired by personal experiences it encouraged empathy, self-expression, and community connection, whilst fundraising for GibSams.

The Story of Gustavo Bacarisas | 8677 An illustrated children’s book written and illustrated by local artist Shane Dalmedo. It celebrates the life and legacy of artist Gustavo Bacarisas, aimed at connecting with young readers.

There will be various other awards that will be presented on the night, including Cultural Ambassador, Extraordinary Achievement, and the Ministry of Culture Lifetime Achievement Award. These awards will be determined by the Board and will be announced at the awards ceremony, together with the rest of the winners in each category. The Gala ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday 26th November 2025 at Grand Battery House.

For further information please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on 20041839 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.