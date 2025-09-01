Global Suspension of Goods Mail to the USA Affects Gibraltar Post Office

The Royal Gibraltar Post Office (RGPO) wishes to inform the public that, in line with postal administrations worldwide, it has temporarily had to suspend the acceptance of postal items containing goods destined for the United States of America.

This measure follows the White House Executive Order of 30 July 2025, which introduced new requirements for the handling and customs processing of inbound goods mail. As a result, Royal Mail and other European and international postal operators have suspended the transit of parcels and goods to the USA. Gibraltar, as part of this global network, is equally affected.

This suspension applies only to postal items containing goods. Standard letters, documents, and correspondence not containing goods will continue to be processed and delivered to the USA as normal. The RGPO has already contacted regular service users affected by this measure. Importantly, there are currently no mail items stranded en route.

The RGPO is actively engaged with Royal Mail and international postal partners to restore services as soon as possible. Updates will be provided to the public as more information becomes available.

We apologise for any inconvenience and thank the public for their understanding during this period of international disruption.

For further information or assistance, members of the public are encouraged to contact the RGPO Customer Service Centre at:

General Enquiries Tel: +350 200 75714

E-mail : [contact email - JavaScript required to view]