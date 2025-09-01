Justin Rollins for Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Supported Employment Programme are delighted to confirm the participation of Justin Rollins at this years’ Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2025.

Justin Rollins is a critically acclaimed writer whose impactful work has garnered attention across the academic spectrum. His autobiographical book, ‘The Lost Boyz’, is currently incorporated into criminology curricula nationwide, reflecting its significance in understanding the complexities of youth culture and crime.

At just fourteen years old, Justin, known by the nickname ‘Sevens’, transitioned from being a victim of bullying to the leader of the Warriorz, a group of London Street kids known for graffiti-tagging and engaging in various criminal activities, including a series of violent confrontations. This tumultuous period in his life served as the backdrop for his later work and insights.

Determined to alter the course of his life, Justin explored various therapeutic approaches, ultimately finding a path to redemption and self-discovery. Today, he is unrecognizable from his past self. As a skilled speaker, Justin shares his lived experiences, lecturing at universities and prisons. He provides first-hand expertise and insights into the Criminal Justice System and explores the interconnected social factors that influence crime and rehabilitation. His journey offers not only a cautionary tale but also a message of hope and transformation.

Justin will be participating in the festivals school programme and will give a solo lecture on Friday 14th November. He will also work with the Supported Employment Programme Team and visit HMP Windmill Hill to deliver a talk to the inmates. His work offers inmates valuable insights into rehabilitation, with themes including building self-confidence, developing constructive routines, and preparing for employment after release. These align with wider prison objectives, set out by the Supported Employment Programme Team, of reducing reoffending, supporting reintegration into society, and fostering a sense of personal responsibility. In addition, Justin will also be involved in other, more artistic projects within the prison, which encourage creativity, selfexpression, and reflection.

Minister for Employment, Culture and Tourism, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP said:

‘Justin Rollins’ story is a powerful testament to the potential for change and personal growth. His story of transformation, and the work he does with inmates, highlights the power of literature and lived experience to inspire change, promote rehabilitation, and give hope to those looking to build a positive future. Initiatives like this demonstrate our commitment to supporting meaningfulpathways for reintegration and reducing reoffending, showing that with the right guidance, everyone can build a positive future.’

The festival will be organised from the 10th to 16th November 2025. For further information please contact the Festival Director on telephone: 20047309 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.