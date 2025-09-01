Improved Telephone System for Housing Department and Housing Works Agency

The Ministry for Housing is pleased to announce improvements to its telephone communications system for both the Housing Department and the Housing Works Agency.

Public feedback in recent years has highlighted a recurring issue: callers often believed their calls were not being answered, when in fact all lines were engaged. The previous system placed callers on a continuous ringing tone, causing frustration.

To address this, a new Call Centre system will be launched on 1st October 2025, featuring:

• A queue system that informs callers of their position in line

• Clearer call handling to ensure your query reaches the correct section

• A streamlined phone menu for a more efficient service

This upgrade is designed to improve communication and enhance the experience for all those seeking assistance from our Housing services, in an efficient manner.

New Contract Procedure - Housing Department

Central number: +350 20075603

Callers will be asked to select the relevant section for their query. All previous direct numbers will be replaced by this centralised system.

Press 1 for Applications & Tenancy Management Section

Press 1 for Applications & Tenancy Management Section

• Housing Application – Process, queries and position on waiting list.

• Government Tenancy Records – Queries, Inclusion, Exclusion, Change of Name and copy of contract.

• Queries in respect of Registration of Property Occupation for Government Flats only.

Press 2 for Housing Rent Section

Press 2 for Housing Rent Section

• Housing Rental Bill queries

• Payment Option queries – Direct Debit, Standing Order, Deductions from Wages or Pensions

• Payment of Rent by card via telephone

• Rent Relief Queries

Press 3 for Housing Rent Arrears Section

Press 3 for Housing Rent Arrears Section

• Payment of Arrears by card via telephone

• Discussion of entering a Payment Plan (Arrears Agreement)

• Government Sheds

• Anti-Social Behaviour Queries

Press 4 for Senior Management Support Team

Press 4 for Senior Management Support Team

• Housing Allocation Committee Secretary

• Government Parking Spaces

• Land and Works Panel

• Recent Property Allocations

New Contract Procedure – Housing Works Agency

Central number: +350 20048440

After Hours Emergencies number: +350 20050129 or +350 58008258

During working hours, callers will be placed on a queue system that will inform the caller of their position in line. All previous direct numbers will be replaced by this centralised system.

The after-hours emergencies call system will remain as normal.