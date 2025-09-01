Chief Minister speaks to UK Minister with responsibility for Gibraltar

The Chief Minister spoke on Friday to UK Minister with responsibility for Gibraltar Stephen Doughty MP

This catch-up comes in ahead of the meeting in London this week between the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Mr Picardo and Mr Doughty agreed that it was important to finalise the text of the UK-EU treaty about Gibraltar as soon as possible.

The Minister with responsibility for Gibraltar assured the Chief Minister that the UK Government will continue to abide by the principle of “nothing about you without you” which has been the practice during the treaty negotiations.