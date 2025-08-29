New Hybrid London-Style Taxis Trialled in Gibraltar

The Ministry for Transport and Environment is pleased to announce that trials of new hybrid taxis are now underway in Gibraltar. These vehicles, designed in the style of the iconic London black cab, combine electric power with a small combustion engine that provides additional top-up power when required.

The trial has been facilitated by Gedime Motors Gibraltar, working closely with the Gibraltar Taxi Association. If the taxis prove suitable for Gibraltar’s unique conditions, they will be available for purchase by the Association and by individual taxi drivers.

The introduction of these vehicles could deliver a number of important benefits for Gibraltar. As predominantly electric vehicles, they promise to reduce emissions and improve air quality across our community. Their classic London design will also enhance the distinctly British character of our town, strengthening Gibraltar’s appeal as a unique tourist destination.

In addition, these taxis offer full wheelchair accessibility. This is a major step forward in improving transport inclusivity, and builds on the efforts of both the Government and the Gibraltar Taxi Association to expand accessibility in our public transport network.

The vehicles are also equipped with state-of-the-art technology, providing comfort, safety, and excellent value for drivers and passengers alike. If the project moves forward, the Government is also considering providing loans on favourable conditions to support taxi drivers in the purchase of these vehicles.

Minister for the Environment, John Cortes MP, said: "This trial represents an important opportunity to modernise our taxi fleet in a way that benefits our environment, enhances our image as a destination, and delivers accessibility for all. We are grateful to Gedime Motors Gibraltar and to the Gibraltar Taxi Association for their collaboration on this initiative."

The Ministry will continue to monitor the trial closely, and further updates will be provided in due course.