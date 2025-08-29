National Celebrations - ‘Our Gibraltar’ Competition Results

The ‘Our Gibraltar’ annual exhibition is currently being held at the Fine Arts Gallery. The event has been organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG), and in association with the Fine Arts Association and the Gibraltar Photographic Society.

Deputy Mayor Nicky Guerrero opened the exhibition on Tuesday 26th August 2025.

A panel of judges consisting of Douglas Morello, Stefano Blanca Sciacaluga and Gabriella Martinez judged the competition.

The Prize winners this year are:

The Ministry of Culture Award - £1500

Thomas Oliver Maxwell, ‘Southport Gates’

The Our Gibraltar Art Award – Painting, Drawing, Prints, Digital Painting and Sculptures

• 1st Prize - £750 - Nataly Zelyak-Victor, ‘Parson’s Lodge Battery’

• 2nd Prize - £250 - Tyrone Anthony Vera, ‘Shifted Ground‘

The Our Gibraltar Photography Award – Photographs and Digital Work

• 1st Prize - £750 - Prem Mahtani, ‘Still Here’

• 2nd Prize - £250 - Marvin Montado, ‘Serenity’

The following received ‘Highly Commended’ certificates:

• Tyrone Anthony Vera, ‘Where Threads Break’

• Amanda Simmons, ‘Strait Moves’

The Exhibition is open to the public from Wednesday 27th August 2025 to Friday 12th September 2025, weekdays 9am to 4pm.