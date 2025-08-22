antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

Young People Complete Repainting of Referendum Steps

Details
Category: Local

The Gibraltar Youth Service, on behalf of the Ministry of Youth, is proud to announce the successful repainting of the Referendum Steps, completed in time for National Day celebrations. 

Young people from all youth clubs and projects, along with volunteers from the wider community came together over five days to refresh this iconic landmark. The initiative stemmed from a request from a local resident to the Ministry of Housing. 

Minister for Youth, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP and Minister for Housing, The Hon. Pat Orfila MP visited the steps to meet with some of the young people involved in the project and some of the local residents. 

The Minister for Youth said; “This is a powerful example of what can be achieved when people work together. Our young people have shown great teamwork and commitment, working alongside volunteers from the wider community to complete a project which will benefit Gibraltar as a whole. This area is also much visited by Tourists, and the rejuvenated steps once again give a message of civic pride. My thanks to the Youth Service for leading on this, to other Government Departments who prepared and cleansed the area in preparation for the project, and to all the volunteers who came together to work towards making this area stand out for the right reasons.” 

 

For more information about the Gibraltar Youth Service, please contact Principal Youth Officer, Mark Zammit at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

   

  

 

 


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes