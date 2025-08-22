Young People Complete Repainting of Referendum Steps

The Gibraltar Youth Service, on behalf of the Ministry of Youth, is proud to announce the successful repainting of the Referendum Steps, completed in time for National Day celebrations.

Young people from all youth clubs and projects, along with volunteers from the wider community came together over five days to refresh this iconic landmark. The initiative stemmed from a request from a local resident to the Ministry of Housing.

Minister for Youth, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP and Minister for Housing, The Hon. Pat Orfila MP visited the steps to meet with some of the young people involved in the project and some of the local residents.

The Minister for Youth said; “This is a powerful example of what can be achieved when people work together. Our young people have shown great teamwork and commitment, working alongside volunteers from the wider community to complete a project which will benefit Gibraltar as a whole. This area is also much visited by Tourists, and the rejuvenated steps once again give a message of civic pride. My thanks to the Youth Service for leading on this, to other Government Departments who prepared and cleansed the area in preparation for the project, and to all the volunteers who came together to work towards making this area stand out for the right reasons.”

For more information about the Gibraltar Youth Service, please contact Principal Youth Officer, Mark Zammit at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.