Catalan Bay Toilets North – Temporary Closure

The Department of the Environment – Upper Rock Tourist Sites & Beaches Section would like to advise members of the general public of the temporary closure of the Public Beach Toilets at the northern end of Catalan Bay.

The closure follows investigatory works which have confirmed the collapse of a section of the foul pipe infrastructure, that runs from the toilets to the main public sewage line. The Sewers Section of Technical Services Department are actively working on the matter and have confirmed that emergency repair works to remediate the issue will be commencing this afternoon.

The Department of the Environment apologises for the inconvenience caused to members of the public and would like to remind beach goers that the accessible toilets at the Southern end of Catalan Bay are available for use.