Department of Immigration and Home Affairs reminder - Travel Documentation Early Preparedness

The Department of Immigration and Home Affairs has observed a significant rise in last-minute requests for assistance from travellers with incomplete or invalid documentation.

In recent weeks many individuals have approached the Department just days (or even hours) before travelling, only to find that passports, identity cards, civil registration cards, or other required documents are expired, missing, or have not yet been registered.

With the holiday season underway, the Department reminds the public that immigration procedures are governed by law and due process. These involve legal, administrative and sometimes external agency steps that cannot be expedited at extreme short notice.

While our dedicated team works hard to assist the public it serves, it is not always possible to resolve urgent cases if the necessary steps have not been taken in advance. This can result in travel disruption, something which we strongly wish to avoid at all costs.

We therefore urge all travellers to:

• Check their passports and documentation expiry dates well ahead of travel.

• Ensure that all family members, including newborns, have the correct documents issued before any travel is booked and that the process of registration is understood.

• Contact the Department early at the below email addresses if in doubt, so advice and support can be provided in good time.

Immigration Section - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Passport & Nationality Section - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Registry of Births, Deaths & Gibraltarian Status - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

We appreciate the continued cooperation and support of the community in this regard.