Blue Sea Dragons recorded near Gibraltar

The Department of the Environment is closely monitoring our beaches following recent reports of an unusual visitor observed very close to our shores.

The Blue Sea Dragon (Glacus atlanticus) is a type of pelagic sea slug commonly found in temperate and tropical waters of the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans. It is an ocean drifter that spends its life carried by the ocean currents and winds. These tiny animals, no larger than 3-4cm in length, feed on larger venomous animals, including the Portugese Man o’war, and use their toxins for self defence when under threat. As a result, Blue Sea Dragons must not be handled since they can deliver a potent sting. Bathers are advised to promptly report any sightings of these creatures to the Department of the Environment’s Environmental Protection & Research Unit on 58009620. In the event of getting stung by a Blue Sea Dragon, bathers should seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Further information on Blue Sea Dragons and other marine creatures visiting our shores can be obtained by contacting the Department of the Environment on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .