HM Customs Marine Section carries out a Rescue at Sea

At approximately 07:15 yesterday morning, HM Customs received a distress call reporting a local vessel without engine power drifting dangerously close to the rocks at Europa Point. 

HMC Sentinel was immediately deployed and arrived on scene to find the vessel only metres from the rocks. The individuals onboard were attempting to row with makeshift oars against a strong westerly wind and rough seas. 

Officers were able to secure the vessel and safely tow it back to the Small Boats Marina. No injuries were reported, and the swift response of HMC Sentinel prevented what could have been a serious maritime incident.

 

   


