GSLA - Final Week of Sports Train Activities

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority is delighted to announce the final week of the popular Sports Train programme, running from 18th to 22nd August.

Children of all age groups can look forward to a packed schedule of fun and sport across Gibraltar’s top venues, including Bayside Sports Complex, Eastern Beach, Rosia Beach, and Europa Beach Volleyball Courts. Activities range from football, basketball, and pickleball to beach volleyball, treasure hunts, water relays, and climbing.

The programme concludes on Friday 22nd August with a special Water Day and the Mario Maze challenge, ensuring an exciting finale for all participants.

Final Sports Train week - 18th to 22nd August. (Please see slight changes to the programme venues).

Monday 18th August.

All age groups at the Bayside Sports Complex.

• 5 & 6 year olds – Lots of fun games.

• 7 & 8 year olds – Round Robin Rounders.

• 9 to 10 years – Basketball & King of the Court.

• 11 and over age group. – Pickleball, Table Tennis and Climbing wall.

Tuesday 19th August.

Younger age groups at Bayside Sports Complex all week.

• 5 & 6 year olds – Fun Football.

• 7 & 8 year olds – Basketball, King of the Court.

9 years and over Europa Beach Volleyball Courts and Rosia Beach

• Beach Volleyball, Futsal, Treasure Hunts and swimming in the pool and sea.

Wednesday 20th August.

• 5 & 6 year olds - Event more fun games, running, jumping, throwing and guessing games.

• 7 & 8 year olds – Badminton and Table Tennis.

9 years and over Eastern Beach, meet by the lifeguards post.

• Football, Beach Paddleball, water relays and King of the Castle making competition (bring your own buckets and spades).

Thursday 21st August.

All age groups at Bayside Sports Complex

• 5 & 6 year olds – Outdoor Adventure and Treasure Hunts.

• 7 & 8 year olds - Football and Dodgeball.

• 9 to 10 year olds - Pickleball, Table Tennis and Climbing.

• 11 years and over – Basketball Round Robin.

Friday 22nd August – Final day of the Sports Train Programme.

All age groups Bayside Sports Complex.

5 & 6 and 7 & 8 year olds – The Mario Maze and fun games.

9 to 10 years and 11 years and over – Winner of the Water Day.

It’s never too late to join in the final week of fun. Registrations Monday to Friday 9am to 9.30am and pick-ups 12.15pm to 12.30pm. www.gsla.gi for further information.