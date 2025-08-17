Relocation plans for Dr Giraldi service users discussed with families

• Refurbished facilities adjacent to Tangier Views

• Temporary location until Commonwealth Park facility built

• Individual consultation process to commence

HM Government of Gibraltar is pleased to confirm, following a proposal from the Care Agency, that the consultation phase is progressing to relocate service users currently residing on the first floor of the Dr Giraldi Home and some of the “Satellite Flats” to a refurbished facility adjacent to Tangier Views, as well as to Tangier Views itself.

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, today held a meeting with families of service users to consult on the Care Agency’s proposals and present the plans. Views were mixed, and the Minister emphasised that while the Government’s permanent plan, as set out in its manifesto, is for a new facility at Commonwealth Park, this proposal is an interim solution. Once the Commonwealth Park facility is built, the refurbished Tangier Views building will be repurposed.

The refurbished building will be purpose-adapted to support adults with learning disabilities and complex needs, and will be directly connected to Tangier Views, enabling more efficient use of staff and shared resources. This includes an outdoor space, which was a key factor in selecting the site. This transition forms part of a broader strategy to enhance the quality and sustainability of residential provision within Learning Disability Services.

The reconfiguration will also enable St Bernadette’s Resource Centre to expand into the vacated first floor of Dr Giraldi. A number of satellite flats released by Learning Disability Services as a result of the relocation will be returned to the Housing Department, while others will continue to support service users who require a more bespoke or independent living arrangement.

The Care Agency will now speak individually with the families of service users to listen to their views in detail, with the majority view ultimately determining the way forward.

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “I want to thank all those who attended today’s meeting and shared their views on these important proposals from the Care Agency. Over the past few years, we have seen significant growth in the demand for specialist residential support for adults with learning disabilities. This development responds directly to that need by creating purpose-adapted facilities that will better support individuals with complex needs. By reconfiguring and making best use of existing government buildings, we are not only enhancing the quality of care but also creating a more sustainable and efficient model of service delivery. This proposal ensures that our residential services can meet the needs of today while building capacity for the future.”